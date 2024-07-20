Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Dies of Cancer at 74

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) has died at the age of 74 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, her family announced Friday night.

“Today, with incredible grief for our loss yet deep gratitude for the life she shared with us, we announce the passing of United States Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of the 18th Congressional District of Texas,” her family’s statement reads:

Having held congressional office for more than 30 years, Jackson Lee was one of the longest-serving congresswomen in U.S. history, and her loved ones described her as a “fierce champion of the people.”

The statement also celebrated her “courageous fights for racial justice, criminal justice, and human rights, with a special emphasis on women and children.”

“Her legislative victories impacted millions, from establishing the Juneteenth Federal Holiday to reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act. However, she impacted us most as our beloved wife, sister, mother, and Bebe (grandmother),” Jackson Lee’s relatives added. “She will be dearly missed, but her legacy will continue to inspire all who believe in freedom, justice, and democracy. God bless you Congresswoman and God bless the United States of America.”

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

Jackson Lee announced her cancer diagnosis in early June, saying that she was “confident that [her] doctors have developed the best possible plan to target [her] specific disease.”

“The road ahead will not be easy, but I stand in faith that God will strengthen me,” the congresswoman said in a statement, along with a request for prayers:

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee issued the Following Statement: pic.twitter.com/1WnKAN2CQs — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) June 3, 2024

The congresswoman ran an unsuccessful campaign for mayor of Houston in 2023, losing to former State Sen. John Whitmire (D) in a landslide.

