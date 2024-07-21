Democrat Leadership Praise Joe Biden’s Decision to Leave Race

Democratic Party leadership hailed President Joe Biden’s decision to leave the 2024 race, calling it a “selfless” decision that will preserve his legacy.

As Breitbart News reported Sunday, Joe Biden issued a history-making decision unseen since Democrat Lyndon Baines Johnson refused to seek reelection in 1968.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” Biden’s statement read. “And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

After Biden later endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take up the party mantle, Democrats immediately rallied behind Biden and celebrated the decision.

President Biden has been an extraordinary, history-making president — a leader who has fought hard for working people and delivered astonishing results for all Americans. He will go down in history as one of the most impactful and selfless presidents. Thank you, @JoeBiden. https://t.co/HMUMEB1fTl — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 21, 2024

.@JoeBiden has served our country with all his heart and great distinction for more than half a century. History will honor him for his many extraordinary accomplishments as president AND for the terribly difficult and selfless decision he made today.

He understands what Donald… — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) July 21, 2024

An actual hero. This is what America First looks like when it’s a lived ethos, rather than a mask for narcissism and ambition. https://t.co/SPrgTlJwxg — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) July 21, 2024

Joe Biden has earned his place among the best and most consequential presidents in American history. I am so proud to serve under his leadership, and thankful for his unwavering focus on what is best for our country. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) July 21, 2024

Having led us out of the worst public health and economic crises in most of our lives, President Biden should be remembered as one of our great leaders. Now he's passed the torch to Kamala Harris. We must unite behind her to defeat Trump. Our freedom and democracy depend on it. pic.twitter.com/Av0ejxLogj — Robert Reich (@RBReich) July 21, 2024

Remarkable leadership shown by Joe Biden. Now it falls to the DNC to show equal leadership by having an open process to determine the best candidate(s) to take on Trump – Vance in November. The goal should be simple – to win. — Andrew Yang⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) July 21, 2024

President Biden deserves enormous credit for bringing the nation back from Covid, reinvigorating our economy, moving us forward to address climate change, among many other accomplishments. He’s been an excellent president. And today, he’s shown that’s he’s a true statesman. https://t.co/SLWgz86N1k — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 21, 2024

Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he's a truly amazing human being. His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first. Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 21, 2024

Never Trumpers such as George Conway and Bill Kristol celebrated the decision as well.

.@JoeBiden is a patriot. He has selflessly served this Nation with distinction for a half a century, and stepped forward to save it in 2020. We Americans again owe him our deepest thanks and respect for putting the country above all else once again. Thank you, Mr. President. pic.twitter.com/NiB6xDOflE — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 21, 2024