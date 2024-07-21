Democrat Leadership Praise Joe Biden’s Decision to Leave Race

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and U.S. President Joe Biden speak briefly to
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Paul Bois

Democratic Party leadership hailed President Joe Biden’s decision to leave the 2024 race, calling it a “selfless” decision that will preserve his legacy.

As Breitbart News reported Sunday, Joe Biden issued a history-making decision unseen since Democrat Lyndon Baines Johnson refused to seek reelection in 1968.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” Biden’s statement read. “And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

After Biden later endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take up the party mantle, Democrats immediately rallied behind Biden and celebrated the decision.

Never Trumpers such as George Conway and Bill Kristol celebrated the decision as well.

