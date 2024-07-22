Watch — Rep. Tim Burchett to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle: ‘You Are a DEI Horror Story’

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) told President Joe Biden’s Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, “You are a DEI horror story” during Monday’s House Oversight Committee hearing on the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

“You said, ‘The buck stops with me,’ and I agree. I don’t think you should resign; I think you should be fired. Ma’am, you are a DEI horror story,” Burchett said.

Rep. Tim Burchett tells Biden's Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle "You are a DEI horror story." WATCH: pic.twitter.com/vxe8kPEh4O — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) July 22, 2024

“I have told my daughter multiple times — my wife and my daughter — we talk to her all the time about how she’s going to succeed in life,” Burchett added. “She’ll succeed in life by achieving. Ma’am, you have not achieved today; you have let the American public down.”

“If it was up to me, you’d be gone,” the congressman asserted.

Burchett’s remarks came after he asked Cheatle a series of questions that she failed to answer.

“Why was President Trump allowed on stage ten minutes after the Secret Service spotted the suspicious individual?” he asked. “That seems, to me, to be the worst thing of all — of all the breakdown in all this, communication, all B.S. you’ve been feeding us here today.”

Biden’s Secret Service director responded by dodging the question, saying, “There are a number of events where suspicious people may be identified.”

“Ma’am, I submit to you; You got a guy who’s going to be the next president of the United States. He’s on the stage. I’ve been to these events; we’ve all been to these events. A car backfires, and there’s a fifteen-minute dadgum wait. That’s not acceptable,” Burchett replied.

The congressman then asked Cheatle, “Did the Secret Service tell President Trump they’d spotted a suspicious individual before he was shot?” which the Secret Service director failed to answer.

“I am unclear as to what the communication was with the former president,” she said, to which Burchett replied, saying, “Okay, I’ll take that as a no.”

After Burchett asked another question about who sent Secret Service agents to First Lady Jill Biden’s rally and Trump’s rally, Cheatle replied, “There is a methodology in which agents are available for assignments, and they are assigned based on either geographic location or logistics or flights.”

“Ma’am, I appreciate all that, but that methodology [almost] got President Trump killed,” the congressman reacted.

Burchett then asked, “Was the security detail guarding President Trump a temporary detail?” to which Cheatle replied, “The personnel who are assigned to the former president’s detail are assigned to him.”

“Why was there a different detail on the opening night of [Republican National] Convention than the detail that was guarding him in Pennsylvania?” the congressman asked.

Cheatle answered, “The president has a very large permanent protective detail assigned to him. They work shift work, and, so, it could be that the people you saw at the rally were not working the same shift the day that he was [unintelligible].”

“Well, I can assure you, ma’am, somebody that’s a lot shorter than the president was not at the convention and the people that were cowering down behind the mass of agents that were on the top of the president were not in the convention hall,” Burchett said.

“You can’t answer a single question about an ongoing investigation,” he added.

As Breitbart News reported, the Secret Service chief was subpoenaed following her failure to prevent a sniper from shooting at Trump on July 13 during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Cheatle, whom Biden appointed in August 2022 and who reports to U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas — who has been impeached — is facing calls for her resignation but said that she has no intention of stepping down.

Notably, it was recently reported that top officials within the Secret Service denied requests to increase the security for Trump over the past two years.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.