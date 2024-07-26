Kamala Harris Pushed Socialism Days Before 2020 Election

Vice President Kamala Harris, whom President Joe Biden tapped to replace him in the 2024 presidential election, promoted socialism just days before the 2020 presidential election, making her leftist political ideology crystal clear.

On November 1, 2020, Harris posted a video showing the difference between “equality” and “equity,” with the caption, “There’s a big difference between equality and equity.”

Harris, seemingly narrating the video, begins, “So, there’s a big difference between equality and equity. Equality suggests, ‘Oh, everyone should get the same amount.’ The problem with that [is] not everybody’s starting out from the same place.” As she says that, the video shows an illustration of two individuals — one light-skinned and the other dark-skinned — about to climb a mountain. Each is given a rope, which the seemingly white man uses to begin climbing. The other man, who appears to be black, is unable to reach the rope, starting a few feet lower than the white man even though he is given the same amount of rope.

“So, if we’re all getting the same amount but you started out back there and I started out over here, we could get the same amount, but you’re still gonna be that far back behind me,” Harris says as the illustration shows the white man climbing and the black man looking up at him, far behind.

“It’s about giving people the resources and the support they need so that everyone can be on equal footing and then compete on equal footing, and then we all end up at the same place,” she continues as the video shows the ground, which sprouts flowers that bring the black man up to the original level of the white man with the rope, where he then grabs the rope and climbs up to the peak to meet the white man.

“Equitable treatment means we all end up at the same place,” Harris adds:

There’s a big difference between equality and equity. pic.twitter.com/n3XfQyjLNe — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 1, 2020

As Breitbart News reported at the time, Harris’s explanation was not welcomed, as many called her out for simply repackaging socialism:

“Equity through government force inevitably puts one group at a disadvantage to another to social engineer outcomes. That’s not fair or equitable,” one remarked. “The Dems are finally open about their admiration of the most repressive system of organizing society,” another user said. “Kamala Harris is openly campaigning on communism as late as November 1st,” another added. “They are brazen and open about it now.”

As Breitbart News also reported, GovTrack rated Harris as the most liberal senator in 2019 despite its scramble to remove that page, claiming that it discontinued single-year report cards “several years ago.” However, the page was active on July 22, 2024, at the time of Breitbart News’s reporting. Further, Breitbart News covered these ratings in 2020, noting that GovTrack ranked Harris the fourth most liberal senator in 2018, and she reigned as the most liberal senator the following year.

CBS: "You're considered the most liberal United States senator." KAMALA: "I— somebody said that, and it was actually Mike Pence on the debate stage…" CBS: "Actually, nonpartisan GovTrack has rated you as the most liberal senator." KAMALA: *blank stare* pic.twitter.com/rmcz43aNNb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 24, 2024

