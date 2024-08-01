An 18-year-old mother in Houston, Texas, accused of placing her newborn baby in a dumpster after giving birth is in the United States illegally, officials confirmed.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told the Tampa Free Press that Everilda Cux-Ajtzalam is an illegal migrant who entered the United States as an unaccompanied minor.

Police said Cux-Ajtzalam gave birth inside a food truck she was working at on Dashwood Drive. After giving birth, she allegedly placed the baby, placenta, and umbilical cord into a trash bag and put him in a nearby dumpster before returning to clean the truck.

An individual passing by allegedly heard the baby crying from the dumpster and called 911 for help, local media reported. First responders transported the child to the hospital. Investigators said the entire incident was captured on surveillance video.

The video reportedly shows the moment the baby, now known as Gabriel, was rescued, according to ABC13. The outlet reported that Baby Gabriel is in good health and is now in the custody of Child Protective Services.

When police officers located Cux-Ajtzalam, she allegedly told them she had no other choice but to throw the baby in the dumpster because she did not want her boyfriend to end their relationship, Click2Houston reported.

Cux-Ajtzalam was arrested on July 23 and is facing a child abandonment charge. She appeared in court last Friday, and her bond was issued for $200,000.