Exclusive — Trump-Endorsed Bernie Moreno: Sherrod Brown Trying to Hide His Alignment with Kamala Harris

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), who is defending his seat from Trump-endorsed Republican candidate Bernie Moreno, is attempting to hide his ideological alignment with Vice President Kamala Harris, Moreno said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Moreno responded to reports of his opponent, Brown, skipping the Democratic National Convention and refraining from campaigning alongside Harris.

“He’s hiding from her … As a business guy my whole life, there’s some things about politics that don’t make any sense for me. This is a guy who gave Kamala Harris a full-throttled endorsement, says he loves her for so many reasons, but then won’t campaign with her, won’t go to the convention because, of course, he’s trying to fool voters,” Moreno explained, asserting that Brown is trying to have it “both ways,” which he said is absurd because Brown is just as radical as Harris.

“He supports everything about Kamala Harris but then, on the campaign trail, pretends he’s a moderate, so we’re gonna expose him. This guy’s right up there being a radical leftist. As you know, Mike, there’s not a lot of normal Democrats that are really speaking up these days. Their party is totally and completely controlled by the furthest extreme in their party — people like Kamala Harris, Sherrod Brown. It’s just about exposing them,” Moreno said, praising Breitbart News for having a hand in doing so.

“But, as you know, the majority of the media is on the other side. They cover up for them,” he said, explaining that America is witnessing “the greatest rebranding in the history of the world” — that Harris is a “sane moderate.”

Moreno pressed the point further, making it clear that Brown has voted alongside President Joe Biden and holds the same positions.

“He’s up there for that radical left-wing agenda. That’s what he actually believes. You know, he covered up — and so did Kamala Harris, of course — the absolute decline of Joe Biden that’s put this country … in grave danger,” he continued.

“They covered that up because it was good for them politically … but the minute that Joe Biden became a political liability, which, of course, happened in that hideous debate … then they, of course, threw him into the ditch. Sherrod Brown called for him, finally, after, you know, weeks, to step aside. And then, of course, all of them have rallied around Kamala Harris, like Sherrod Brown, but now, of course, he’s hiding from her,” Moreno added.

