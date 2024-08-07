The official bio of vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) inflates his military rank, reports Just the News.

“Gov. Walz’s biography boasts a higher National Guard rank than he retired with after he was automatically demoted for failing to fulfill obligations of his promotion,” reads the report.

Most damning is the news that Walz “bailed out on his unit before deployment in Iraq.”

The Minnesota National Guard confirmed Wednesday that Gov. Tim Walz … was demoted and did not retire as a command sergeant major like he has claimed for years, including on his official gubernatorial biography. While Walz temporarily held the title of command sergeant major he “retired as a master sergeant in 2005 for benefit purposes because he did not complete additional coursework at the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy,” Army Lt. Col. Kristen Augé, the Minnesota National Guard’s State Public Affairs Officer, told Just the News.

The state of Minnesota’s official website says Walz retired from the Minnesota National Guard as a “Command Sergeant” in 2005. But that’s not true. “He retired as a master sergeant in 2005 for benefit purposes because he did not complete additional coursework at the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy,” Lt. Col. Kristen Augé, Minnesota National Guard’s State Public Affairs Officer, told Just the News.

More:

[In] early 2005, Walz’s battalion was ordered to mobilize for an active duty deployment to Iraq. Shortly after, in May 2005, Walz “quit, leaving the 1-125th Field Artillery Battalion and its Soldiers hanging; without its senior Non-Commissioned Officer, as the battalion prepared for war[.]”

And yet, profiles of Walz claimed he had served in Iraq. Bloomberg told its readers that Walz had “recently returned from serving in Iraq as part of Operation Enduring Freedom.”

Only now, Bloomberg is stealth-editing this apparent act of stolen valor away. Get a load of this:

Here’s an article from 2007 where Walz, who was then in Congress, inflates his rank and talks as though he served in Iraq:

Congressman Walz has a personal history with the Red Bulls, having retired in 2005 as command sergeant major for the 1-125th Battalion of the 1st Brigade Combat Team: “I served alongside these Soldiers for many years and I could not be more proud of them. They endured their extended deployment with patience and determination and their distinguished service record in Iraq speaks for itself. Today, every Minnesotan should be proud to call the Red Bulls our neighbors and friends.”

No wonder Walz is spreading lies about Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance (R-OH). Vance joined the U.S. Marines after 9/11 and actually did serve in the Iraq War.

