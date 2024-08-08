A drag queen danced on the star in Minnesota’s Capitol Rotunda under Gov. Tim Walz’s (D) leadership.

A video from 2023 shows drag queen Tomi Saint James dancing around the Capitol Rotunda in Minnesota, entertaining a crowd. According to Alpha News, “The rules, which event coordinators must agree to when reserving the space, state that the North Star symbol must not be walked on and that the stanchions to protect it cannot be moved.” That, however, was violated by the drag queen, as he danced on the star on the “Trans Day of Visibility” in 2023. According to reports, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan was there:

Tim Walz thinks this is appropriate for kids. https://t.co/QDGiSJwRof — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) August 8, 2024

At the time, House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth told Alpha News that many people reached out to her office “troubled by both the inappropriate performance during Friday’s Trans Day of Visibility, as well as the disrespect it showed to the Capitol building.”

“Video circulating on social media showed a performer dancing on the stanchioned-off North Star State symbol area in the Capitol Rotunda. This is a clear violation of rules for public events at our Capitol, which plainly state, ‘The Star in the Rotunda is not to be straddled, stood upon, or walked on,’” Demuth added.

This display should come to no surprise, given Walz’s open embrace of LGBTQ+ issues, even praising children as “stars” of the “Walz for Governor Pride Parade” in 2017, when he was running for governor.

“Let’s be honest – these were the real stars of the Walz for Governor pride parade unit this Sunday,” Walz said, proudly sharing the video of innocent children participating in a political LGBTQ+ event, as Breitbart News detailed.

Walz also signed what GLAAD described as a “trans refuge” bill into law, targeting out-of-state youths for irreversible medical services.