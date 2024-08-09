Biden, Harris to Make First Joint Campaign Trip Since Biden Exit

Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden will take to the campaign trail together next week for the first time since the octogenarian’s meek exit from the 2024 election race.

Biden and Harris will head to Maryland on Aug. 15 for an event to “discuss the progress they are making to lower costs for the American people,” the White House confirmed in a statement announcing the pair will be hitting the road together, AP reports.

No location details or more specifics were offered as the Democratic duo sought to take the initiative as Harris draws more critical scrutiny over her past public appearances and utterances.

AP notes the two have appeared briefly together since the president ended his reelection bid on July 21, including an excursion to Joint Base Andrews last week to welcome home U.S. citizens who were wrongfully detained in Russia, as Breitbart News reported.

They also participated in a Situation Room meeting together earlier this week to discuss the situation in the Middle East and had lunch together last week.

Meanwhile Harris has pledged to schedule an interview “before the end of the month.”

She has not given one unscripted press conference since she joined the presidential race 19 days ago