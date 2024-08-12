Trumpeting “her soft-on-crime policies and failure to secure the border,” the site calls Harris “the most liberal, self-professed radical Vice President in the history of our nation; her failure to secure the border and weak policies have left American families suffering, as victims of illegal immigrant crimes face unaddressed pain and loss.”

The creators of the website make a powerful case that Harris’s open-border policy is responsible for the countless Americans killed and communities harmed by illegal immigration.

The website profiles numerous Americans killed by illegal immigrants on Harris’s watch, from law enforcement officers to notable young Americans such as Laken Riley.

WATCH — Joe Biden Ignores Questions on Laken Riley’s Murder During Southern Border Visit:

C-SPAN

Importantly, the site is littered with headlines from 2021 touting President Joe Biden’s deputization of Harris to handle the border crisis.

The establishment media have tried to deny that Harris ever was the “border czar” since her elevation to the top of the ticket, despite their own reports in 2021 – many plastered atop the website — that she was assigned the policy portfolio.

The website elucidates painful — for Harris — facts about her tenure leading the Biden-Harris administration’s border crisis response.

Don’t just take the website’s word for it. Each fact is linked to a mainstream media report or a video proving indisputable evidence.

Some of the most egregious include:

During the 2020 Democratic primary race, she raised her hand to affirm that she believes illegally crossing the border should be downgraded to a civil offense.

Harris supported abolishing ICE — the agency that arrests and deports rapists, murderers, and drug dealers — and said we should be “starting from scratch”:

Harris supports granting taxpayer-funded healthcare coverage to illegal immigrants

Harris supported legislation under the Biden-Harris administration to grant mass amnesty for millions of illegals.

Despite Harris and her campaign operating as if she bears no responsibility for border policies of the administration, which shares her name, Harris signaled during a recent rally that she would implement policies to get serious about the border.

Yet that nebulous assertion sharply contrasts with a report highlighted by the website that Harris’s campaign manager said she will continue the Biden-Harris immigration policies if she is elected president.

When Harris has deigned to articulate a policy position, she has tied herself to the pro-migration, open-borders extremists who have stuffed her campaign accounts.

WATCH — Former Obama ICE Director: Harris “Owns” Part of “Untenable” Border We Had Under Biden Whether or Not She Was “Czar”:

Harris vowed to sign legislation as president to eventually enable millions of illegal aliens to secure naturalized American citizenship and to impose nationwide no-excuse mail-in voting, promising to back amnesty for the nation’s 11 million to 22 million illegal aliens, which is likely to fuel additional illegal immigration.

“We know our immigration system is broken and we know what it takes to fix it: comprehensive reform. That includes strong border security and an earned pathway to citizenship,” Harris said during a recent rally in Glendale, Arizona.

That amnesty would fill the United States workforce with millions of newly legalized foreign workers, no doubt pleasing her globalist corporate donors hungry for cheap labor. But working- and middle-class Americans would have to compete with the influx of labor, which no doubt would further drive down wages.

Those facts do not seem to bother Harris, judging by the plethora of tweets from Harris herself scrolling across the website in support of Biden-Harris administration border policies proclaiming that “an undocumented immigrant is not a criminal,” advocating against closing the southern border, and calling Donald Trump’s border wall “a stupid use of money,” vowing to “block any funding for it.”

The website also includes extensive facts and data on the severity of the border crisis and even a timeline of reports announcing Biden’s deputization of Harris as the administration’s point person on the border.

As the Biden-Harris border crisis rages on and November nears, Republicans surely will continue attacking Harris for her record.

With the new website, Republicans can get all the ammunition they need in one place.

