Trump Releases Ad on X/Twitter Showing Vision of Victory

President Donald Trump released an ad on X / Twitter that showed a vision of what victory in November would look like.

It was Trump’s first return to the platform since last August, when he shared his infamous mug shot from Fulton County, Georgia (a case that has now nearly fallen apart over allegations of prosecutorial misconduct, and which will not be concluded until next years, at the earliest).

The ad aims to rally Trump’s supporters after a three-week onslaught of positive media coverage for his new opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

It does not mention Harris at all, but focuses on telling the story of Trump’s triumph against unprecedented adversity.

The ad begins with sound bites declaring Trump the winner of the presidential election — without specifying whether 2016 or 2024.

It shows footage from the 2017 inauguration, with Trump saying: “I will fight for you with every breath in my body and I will never, ever let you down.”

It then recounts the broad sweep of the past eight years — from Trump’s first term (“We have a president who actually fulfilled the promises he made during the campaign”) to the Mar-a-Lago raid in August 2022 and the subsequent indictments.

The ad then brings in Trump’s voice, in clips from speeches.

“I never thought anything like this could happen in America,” Trump is heard saying, describing the indictments.

“The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it.”

“The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you should be that you must keep pushing ahead.”

“They want to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away your freedom.”

“They want to silence me because I will never let them silence you.”

“They’re not coming after me; they’re coming after you, and I just happen to be standing in their way, and I will never be moving.

“On November 5th, 2024, justice will be done. We will take back our country, and we will make America great again.”

“America will always rise to every challenge, and overcome every danger.”

“When I’m re-elected, I will totally obliterate the Deep State.”

“As long as we have pride in our beliefs, courage in our convictions, and faith in our God, then we will not fail.”

Trump will be interviewed by X / Twitter owner Elon Musk at 8:00 p.m. ET on X.com.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of “”The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days,” available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of “The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency,” now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.