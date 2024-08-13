Elon Musk: ‘You Can’t Have a Conversation with Biden or Kamala’ Like You Can with Trump

Elon Musk said, “You can’t have a conversation” with President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris like you can with former President Donald Trump, during an X Space conversation with the 45th president on Monday.

“We’re having a great conversation right now,” Trump told Musk during their Monday night X Space. “Kamala wouldn’t have this conversation, she can’t, because she’s not smart. You know, she’s not a smart person, by the way. She can’t have this conversation.”

“And Biden, we don’t even have to talk about it, I mean, he couldn’t have this conversation. He would’ve given up in the first half of a question. He would’ve walked out, he would’ve said, ‘Where am I? Where am I going?'” President Trump added.

Musk concurred, replying, “That’s true.”

“This is a really big point,” Musk added. “You can actually have a conversation with you, and you can’t have a conversation with Biden or Kamala. It’s impossible. It’s like talking to an NPC.”

Musk’s reference to an “NPC” refers to the term “non-playable character,” which means a player in a game that is not controlled by a real person.

As Breitbart News reported, Harris has now avoided having an unscripted interview for 22 straight days in the wake of her announcing her bid for the presidency following Biden being ousted from his reelection campaign.

On Tuesday morning, Musk noted that he would be “Happy to host Kamala on an X Spaces too.”

Instead of taking Musk up on his offer, Harris’s presidential campaign attacked the SpaceX CEO’s interview with Trump, using class warfare terminology with roots in Marxism.

June 24 was the last time the media were able to interview Harris on television, which runs counter to the multitude of interviews the media typically conduct when candidates enter presidential races.

With 84 days until Election Day, many are wondering how long Harris will be able to deflect from unscripted interviews until she will eventually have to speak to the media.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.