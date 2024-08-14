Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have arrested a migrant, released into the United States thanks to a parole pipeline, who is now accused of raping a young girl.

Cory Alvarez, a 26-year-old migrant from Haiti, was arrested and charged in March and indicted for aggravated rape of a child under 16 in Rockland, Massachusetts.

In June, Alvarez was released from jail on $500 bail after the Plymouth County Superior Court refused to set bail at $25,000 as requested by prosecutors.

This week, Alvarez was arrested by ICE agents and taken into federal custody.

According to police, Alvarez had been living in a taxpayer-funded migrant shelter in the sanctuary state of Massachusetts when he invited a 15-year-old girl to his room. The girl told police Alvarez promised to help her open apps on her tablet but instead, he allegedly raped her as she tried to get him to stop.

Alvarez was one of half a million beneficiaries of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s parole pipeline — known as the CHNV program — that has since been shuttered by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for being full of fraud.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) and immigration subcommittee Chairman Tom McClintock (R-CA) asked DHS for information regarding how Alvarez was allowed to enter the U.S. through the parole pipeline. It is unclear whether DHS has responded to the request.

