Schumer, Who Led Hate Chorus Against Netanyahu, to Publish Book on Antisemitism

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is set to publish a book on antisemitism in 2025 — after leading the chorus of hate against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the wake of the Hamas terror attack October 7.

Schumer, attempting to appease anti-Israel voices in his party, delivered a hateful speech in March demanding that Israel oust Netanyahu and call new elections. It was so brazen that major Jewish organizations called him out for it.

“Our member organizations, representing the broad swath of American Jewry, remain distressed that an American official would tell a sovereign, democratic ally when to conduct its electoral process,” Jewish leaders said at the time.

Schumer was notably silent, relative to other political leaders, after October 7. He delivered a speech on antisemitism in November 2023, in which he criticized some on the left, but also blamed President Donald Trump and Netanyahu.

Last month, Schumer claimed that he refused to shake Netanyahu’s hand on the floor of Congress — but Netanyahu’s office released a photograph of Schumer shaking his hand in private, suggesting Schumer intended to embarrass the Israeli prime minister before the American people, but did not have the courage to disagree with him privately.

As Senate Majority Leader, Schumer delayed military aid to Israel and confirmed some of President Joe Biden’s most anti-Israel and antisemitic nominees — including Department of Justice Civil Rights Division head Kristen Clarke, a radical who tried to disavow her past links to antisemitism but then sat on her hands as anti-Jewish hatred exploded.

There is no doubt that Schumer will again try to blame Trump and Netanyahu in his new book on antisemitism.

He will have plenty of time to promote the book: polls suggest that Republicans will take back the Senate majority in November, meaning that Schumer will be voted out of his current role and will be relegated to the opposition bench.

The timing of the book could also suggest that Schumer hopes to use charges of antisemitism to derail a possible Trump administration — just as Democrats did in the first Trump term, by promoting the “very fine people hoax.”

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of “”The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days,” available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of “The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency,” now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.