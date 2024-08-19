Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) revealed he will skip the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago this week to spend time with his children.

In an interview with the Free Press, Fetterman explained that his kids were “out of school” and the convention, which runs from August 19 to August 22, was “four days” he could spend with his children.

“I’ve got three young kids, and they’re out of school,” Fetterman told the outlet. “That’s four days I can spend with my children.”

The Pennsylvania senator added that he had made the decision not to attend the convention “well before” the June 27 presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden:

John Fetterman Has No Regrets

"Once a party darling, the senator's pro-Israel stance has led to protests outside his home and detractors inside his office. Now, he tells Peter Savodnik, he's skipping the DNC…"

Fetterman’s interview comes as pro-Palestinian protests have been scheduled throughout the week of the convention. The Biden-Harris administration has faced mounting criticism for its stance on the Israel-Hamas war.

Bodies Outside of Unjust Laws, March on the DNC, Poor People’s Army, and the Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine will be among the groups protesting during the week, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

In anticipation of the protests, Secret Service and law enforcement officials reportedly have “established security perimeters around McCormick Place, where party officials will meet during the day,” as well as around United Center, according to the outlet.

Since Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which left 1,200 people murdered and more than 250 taken as hostages, Fetterman has defended Israel and criticized pro-Palestinian protesters.

