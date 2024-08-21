Cecile Richards, the former president of Planned Parenthood, said during a speech at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago on Wednesday night that women are “unstoppable” when they are able to have their unborn babies aborted.

“When women are free to make their own decisions about their lives and follow our dreams, we are unstoppable. But when Roe v. Wade was overturned, a generation of young people lost that freedom,” claimed Richards, who was president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America and of Planned Parenthood Action Fund from 2006 to 2018.

Richards then mourned the existence of a baby who was born to a 12-year-old rape survivor in Mississippi — a baby whom she appeared to suggest should have been aborted — while celebrating the birth of her own grandchild.

“Like Ashley, a 12-year-old rape survivor in Mississippi. Because of her state’s abortion ban, she started seventh grade with a newborn. That’s the Republican promise of state’s rights,” Richards said.

“Last year, I became a grandmother. And during my daughter’s pregnancy, nothing mattered more to me than her health. Politics should never stand in the way of anyone’s healthcare or prevent any family from experiencing the joy my grandson Teddy has brought to my life,” she continued, before calling for the election of Kamala Harris, who has refused to cite any abortion restrictions she supports.

Richards revealed in January that she is living with brain cancer, but she said she will continue to fight for abortion while she battles her illness.

Democrats and Planned Parenthood have long been in partnership, with the abortion giant’s political arm bankrolling preferred candidates, and Democrat lawmakers relentlessly working to pass laws allowing abortion throughout pregnancy across the country. And despite abortion restrictions passing around the nation, abortions have actually increased since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Planned Parenthood affiliates around the United States are currently working to place abortion on the ballot in nearly a dozen states. The measures would enshrine the right to abortion throughout pregnancy into various state constitutions. Democrats are hoping these measures will boost election turnout and sway results in their favor.