Car thievery in Tim Walz’s Minnesota has surged to the point that kids in a stolen car drove by in the background during a public safety announcement on car theft aired by WCCO Minnesota.

End Wokeness posted the video to X, wherein a deputy is advising people on how important it is that they not only secure their vehicles but also items inside their vehicles.

Just as the deputy was lamenting that “sometimes, [people] leave cell phones, receipts” in vehicles, a stolen car screeched around the corner and ran through the camera’s view.

On August 21, 2024, CBS News reported that law enforcement is trying to find ways to counter surging car theft among youth in Minnesota.

Minnetonka Police Chief Scott Boerboom said, “They are getting younger and younger and armed, committing more violent crimes.”

On August 22, 2024, Breitbart News pointed to an increase in murders during Democrat vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz’s (D) time as governor of Minnesota, even as state-level gun control increased during the same time.

FOX News reviewed Minnesota Department of Public Safety data, noting that there were 104 murders in Minnesota in 2018, which was the year before Walz took office.

However, in 2019, Walz’s first year as Governor, murders increased by 12 percent to 117. Then, in 2020 “[murders] … skyrocketed to 185. In 2021, the state recorded 201 murders, 182 in 2022, and 172 last year,” Fox News reported.

