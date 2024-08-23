Trump Blasts Kamala Harris for ‘Migrant Crime Epidemic’ Across Swing States

Former President Donald Trump is blasting Vice President Kamala Harris for what he calls a “migrant crime epidemic” on her watch that has severely impacted swing states like Michigan, Wisconsin, and Arizona, among others.

On Truth Social, Trump posted a series of migrants suspected of crimes like murder, child sexual assault, fatal hit-and-run, rape, and burglary, among other crimes.

In particular, Trump’s post notes that the crimes occurred in critical swing states in this year’s election — the majority of which are thousands of miles from the United States-Mexico border.

One case that stands out is the illegal alien charged with murdering 22-year-old Laken Riley in Athens, Georgia while she went for a morning jog. Riley was a nursing student and is believed to have been bludgeoned to death by Jose Antonio Ibarra of Venezuela.

Ibarra was encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border near El Paso, Texas, on September 8, 2022. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials cited “detention capacity” as the reason Ibarra was rewarded parole through President Joe Biden and Harris’s parole pipeline.

As Breitbart News reported, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) data shows there were about 8,100 available detention beds at the time Ibarra was encountered at the border.

On July 19, 2023, Ibarra reported to ICE officials in New York City for a biometric appointment where he was fingerprinted. Those fingerprints show Ibarra had a prior criminal history.

On September 14, 2023, Ibarra was arrested for acting in a manner that could injure a child. Despite the charge, Ibarra was not prosecuted, and the arrest was expunged.

Two months later, in November 2023, Ibarra applied for an Employment Authorization Document (EAD) with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). On December 9, 2023, Ibarra’s work permit application was approved.

Less than three months after securing the work permit, Ibarra allegedly murdered Riley.

