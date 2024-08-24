“I’ve been told to say” the nomination process for Vice President Kamala Harris was “a very open process, a very inclusive process,” Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) admitted Friday on a far-left podcast.

The so-called “democratic” party did not go through a democratic process. Democrat party leaders coronated Harris, who received zero Democrat primary votes, nullifying about 14 million primary votes cast for President Joe Biden. Harris officially accepted her party’s nomination Thursday.

“We went through a very open process, a very inclusive process. It was bottom-up, I don’t know if you know that. That’s what I’ve been told to say,” Newsom laughed on the Pod Save America podcast:

Newsom’s statement drew criticism from the right.

“The Party of Democracy sits around guffawing at how anti-democratic and vote-free and secret was their process for choosing and then imposing the new Democratic presidential nominee on the country,” journalist Glenn Greenwald said.

“Gavin Newsom knows the Harris nomination was a top-down coup, and they’re all cynical about it. Is this the ‘democracy’ they want to save? What a sick joke on their own supporters and this country,” another critic said.

“The party always screaming about DEI and White privilege love using DEI to flaunt their White privilege,” said Institute for Black Solidarity with Israel CEO Dumisani Washington. “Isn’t screwing over the voters funny?”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.