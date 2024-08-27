Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign now claims she “does not support” Electric Vehicle (EV) mandates after years of supporting such mandates as a Senator and in her role in President Joe Biden’s administration.

According to The Spectator‘s Amber Duke, Harris’s campaign sent an email to supporters on Tuesday claiming “Vice President Harris does not support an electric vehicle mandate.”

The statement comes after years of Harris campaigning, championing, and supporting EV mandates that require automakers to produce and sell a certain percentage of EVs to American consumers.

The Harris campaign is now claiming that she doesn't support an Electric Vehicle (EV) mandate. When she was a senator, Harris cosponsored the Zero-Emissions Vehicle Act of 2019, which contained a requirement for car manufacturers to sell only zero-emission vehicles by 2040. pic.twitter.com/nx7BhFfvQz — Amber Duke (@ambermarieduke) August 27, 2024

Last month, for instance, Breitbart News detailed Harris’s Green New Deal proposal from 2020 when she sought to abolish sales of gas-powered cars by 2035 and ensure that Americans can only purchase EVs when looking for a new car.

“[W]e will ensure that 50 percent of all new passenger vehicles sold are zero-emission by 2030, and 100 percent are zero-emission by 2035,” Harris’s agenda read at the time. Similarly, Harris said she wanted to require “that all new buses be zero-emission by 2030.”

As vice president, Harris has backed Biden’s EV mandate, which will require that a majority of new cars produced and sold in the United States market are EVs or hybrids by 2032.

The U.S. Oil & Gas Association slammed Harris in a post to X:

Last month, a Harvard-Harris poll revealed that 72 percent of registered voters said they oppose the Biden-Harris EV mandate — including 57 percent of Democrats, 77 percent of swing voters, and 83 percent of Republicans.

Both EV mandates run the risk of wiping out millions of American auto jobs, including the jobs of UAW members. EVs, as experts note, require far less manpower to produce than traditional gas-powered cars.

Former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), have said they will end Biden and Harris’s EV mandate.

“[We will] end the Electric Vehicle mandate on day one — thereby saving the U.S. auto industry from complete obliteration, which is happening right now, and saving U.S. customers thousands and thousands of dollars per car.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.