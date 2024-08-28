Fox News Poll Shows Kamala Harris Leading by Thin Margins in AZ, NV, GA

A Fox News poll shows Vice President Kamala Harris leading former President Donald Trump by thin margins in the swing states of Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia.

Former President Trump’s path to the White House includes states like Arizona and Georgia, with the latest Fox News polls showing him behind his competitor by one and two points, respectfully.

Surveying just over 1,000 registered voters in the swing states between August 22-26 with a ±1.5 percentage points margin of sampling error, the Fox News poll showed Harris up in Arizona 50-49 percent and up in Georgia 50-48 percent — two states that Trump lost in 2020 and would need to win in 2024.

However, in other swing states like Pennsylvania, the former president has been polling fairly well. As Breitbart News reported last week:

Surveying 800 likely voters between August 18 and 19, 2024, with a ± 3.5 percent margin of error, the Insider Advantage poll shows Trump besting Harris by just one point — 47 percent to 46 percent. The poll comes just before the former president mounts a major offensive in battleground states like Pennsylvania, which will likely have an effect on the polling over the next month in lead up to the November election.

“The Trump campaign is going full bore against the Kamala campaign and highlighting all the disastrous policies she implemented for the last four years,” a Trump campaign official told Breitbart News. “She can’t hide from her radical record.”

Pennsylvania has 19 electoral votes and will be one of the most contested races in the election, alongside Michigan, Wisconsin, and Arizona. Trump won Pennsylvania against Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election but lost to Joe Biden in 2020.

In the state of Wisconsin, the former president also received a bump this week when the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s refusal to hear a challenge from Democrats assured that Green Party candidate Jill Stein will remain on the ballot in the crucial swing state.

David Strange, an employee of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), brought a challenge to have Stein removed from the Wisconsin ballot, but the State Supreme Court simply said Strange was not “entitled to the relief he seeks.”

“We determine that the petitioner is not entitled to the relief he seeks,” the court said in its unsigned order, without further explaining its reasoning.

