Poll: Donald Trump Tied with Kamala Harris in Michigan

Former President Donald Trump is tied with Vice President Kamala Harris in Michigan, according to a recent poll.

A poll conducted by ActiVote between July 28-August 28, 2024, found that 50.1 percent of “likely voters” in Michigan supported Harris for president, while 49.9 percent of likely voters in the state expressed support for Trump.

Four hundred likely voters were surveyed for the poll, which has an “average expected error” of 4.9 percent.

The poll also found that Harris was leading among “urban voters” and younger voters, while Trump led with voters from more rural and suburban areas, as well as with voters between the ages of 50-64 years old.

Trump received 51 percent of support from voters in rural areas, while Harris received 49 percent of support. Among voters in suburban areas, Trump received 60 percent of support, while Harris received 40 percent. Trump received 36 percent of support from voters in urban areas, while Harris received 64 percent of support.

Harris was also found to be leading with women, and roughly 80 percent of voters “estimated to be Democrat,” while Trump was found to be leading with roughly 90 percent of estimated Republican voters, and roughly 80 percent of independent voters.

The poll found that Harris received 79 percent of support from likely Democrat voters, while Trump received 21 percent of support. Among likely Republican voters, Harris received 11 percent, while Trump received 89 percent. Harris received 22 percent of support from likely independent voters, while Trump received 78 percent of support.

Another poll conducted between August 7-8, 2024 by AARP found that Trump was leading Harris in Michigan by two points.

Other polls have found that Trump has a slight lead in battleground states such as North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.