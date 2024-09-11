FDNY Widow Rebukes Joe Biden for His ‘Doing 9/11’ Statement: ‘Flippant Remark’

A widow whose husband, a New York City Fire Department (FDNY) chief, was killed in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack, blasted President Joe Biden for his comment that he would be “doing 9/11” on Tuesday.

Joanne Barbara, the wife of fallen FDNY Chief Gerard “Jerry” A. Barbara, called out Biden at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum’s ceremony to commemorate the twenty-third anniversary of the attack. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were notably in attendance at the event, as were former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH).

“The elected officials here today show their respect and reverence to the families on September 11 or, in our president’s words, ‘do 9/11,’ quite a flippant remark,” Barbara said. “But, please remember that the September 11 families live it every day, not just on the anniversary.”

“In conclusion, may God bless those battling post-September 11 illnesses, our first responders, and the military here and abroad. May God bless America. And never forget,” she added to a big round of applause.

Harris and Biden, who were standing next to Trump and Vance earlier at the ceremony, appeared to have left the event before Barbara ripped Biden for his comment.

Footage from the moments before her criticism shows that Trump and Vance were there, but, at this point, they were flanked by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (D), Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY), and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Biden’s remark came at the White House hours before the debate between Harris and Trump on Tuesday, the eve of the twenty-third anniversary of September 11, 2001.

“I’m going off to my granddaughter’s birthday in New York. Then, we’re going to watch the debate, and, then, tomorrow, I’m doing 9/11. I spoke to the vice president. She seems calm, cool, and collected.”

Fallen Chief Barbara was a 31-year veteran of the FDNY and was helping evacuation efforts at the Twin Towers in Manhattan on September 11, 2001, the 9/11 Memorial and Meseum’s website notes.