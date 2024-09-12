Tim Walz’s Minnesota: Five Male Convicts Transferred to Female Prison

In Minnesota, where Kamala Harris VP pick Tim Walz serves as governor, five male convicts were transferred to a female prison after identifying as transgender.

The five men were transferred to a women’s-only prison in Minnesota after the Department of Corrections adopted a gender identity policy in January 2023. Two of the men were convicted of sexually abusing children. The five men transferred were Elijah Thomas Berryman, 26, Sean Windingland, 35, Bradley Richard Sirvio, 52, and Christina Suzanne Lusk, who was born Craig Lusk.

“In June 2022, Lusk launched a discrimination lawsuit against the Minnesota Department of Corrections which ultimately resulted in the implementation of measures permitting male convicts to be housed in the female estate,” reported Reduxx.

Lusk received backing from the transgender non-profit organization Gender Justice, which reportedly received nearly “$500,000 in taxpayer funds from the administration of Governor Tim Walz.”

“The Democratic vice presidential nominee’s office handed out $448,904 to Gender Justice just one year after the organization filed the sex discrimination complaint against Minnesota’s DOC on behalf of Lusk, according to a review of public records published by the taxpayer watchdog group OpenTheBooks.com,” noted the outlet.

The legal complaint called Lusk “a woman who was assigned male at birth.” He began taking female hormones in 2009 before receiving chest implants in 2017.

“Gender identity refers to a person’s innate sense and deeply held understanding of their own gender. Everyone has a gender identity,” said the complaint.

