Senior advisers for former President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign are telling staff to “remain vigilant” in the wake of a second assassination attempt that unfolded on Sunday in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump is safe following what the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said was an apparent second assassination attempt against the former president this year. The attempt occurred while he was golfing at Trump International Golf Course. The first assassination attempt was during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July when a bullet struck Trump’s ear and left his face bloodied as he was speaking to the crowd.

Senior campaign advisers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita sent a memo via email to all campaign staff on Sunday evening, per a campaign source who provided the text to Breitbart News.

“Today, for the second time in two months, an evil monster attempted to take the life of President Trump. Thankfully, no one was injured at the Golf Course. President Trump and everyone accompanying him are safe thanks to the great work of the United States Secret Service,” the memo reads.

“This is not a matter that we take lightly. Your safety is always our top priority. We ask that you remain vigilant in your daily comings and goings. Be observant and maintain a constant level of situational awareness,” they continued. “We urge you to always follow direction from law enforcement, including USSS, local police, and office armed security guards.”

Wiles and LaCivita ended by encouraging staff to “Save America” by working together in the remaining weeks before the November presidential election.

“As we enter the last 50 days of President Trump’s campaign, we must remember that we will only be able to Save America from those who seek to destroy it by working together as one team. President Trump and Senator Vance expect the best from us, and we must perform every day, they wrote.

“As always, we are appreciative of your fortitude, strength, and dedication. We will win this November,” the memo said.

Secret Service opened fire at the suspect — now identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58 — after spotting him with an AK-47, Fox News reported. The suspect is now in police custody and his alleged weapon was found in bushes near the golf course.

The alleged would-be Trump assassin on Sunday stood 300-500 yards away from the former president with a scoped rifle, authorities said.