Poll: Virtual Tie Between Trump, Harris in Pennsylvania

A GE Suffolk/USA Today poll shows Kamala Harris narrowly leading former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania within the margin of error.

Surveying 500 likely Pennsylvania voters between September 11-14 with a +/- 4.4 percent margin of error, the poll showed that Harris leads Trump 49 percent to 46 percent with just 50 days until the election.

Pennsylvania holds 19 electoral votes, the most for the top seven swing states. Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016 and lost it in 2020.

“The poll found a wide gender gap that is benefiting the vice president. Harris leads female voters in Pennsylvania 56 percent to 39 percent, while Trump tops male voters by a slimmer 53 percent to 41 percent, according to the poll. Harris edged Trump among Pennsylvania’s independent voters 43 percent to 38 percent,” noted USA Today.

“Harris also enjoys higher personal popularity among likely Pennsylvania voters, with 49 percent having a favorable opinion of the vice president, compared with 47 percent with an unfavorable opinion. Forty-three percent of Pennsylvania’s likely voters said they had a favorable opinion of Trump, while 54 percent had an unfavorable opinion,” it added.

The same poll in 2020 showed Biden leading Trump by six points ahead of the race — 48 percent to 42 percent. Joe Biden won the state with 50 percent of the vote versus Trump’s 48.8 percent — 3,458,229 to 3,377,674.

As Breitbart News reported, in the swing state of Michigan, the former president leads Kamala Harris by one point, according to an Insider Advantage poll.

“The poll, conducted on Wednesday and part of Thursday, finds that 49 percent of the 800 likely voter respondents back Trump, while 48 percent back Harris. Another one percent will vote for someone else, and two percent are undecided,” said the report.

“This marks a net-three point swing away from Harris and toward Trump since an August Insider Advantage/Trafalgar Group poll. That survey of 800 likely Michigan voters from August 6-8, 2024, found Harris leading 49 percent to 47 percent,” the poll added.