Poll: Virtual Tie Between Trump and Harris in Pennsylvania

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are virtually tied in the swing state of Pennsylvania, a recent Washington Post poll of the Keystone State revealed.

In a two-way race, both Trump and Harris are tied with 48 percent support each. Little changes when third party candidates are brought into the mix, with Harris maintaining her 48 percent support and Trump dropping to 47 percent support.

Despite that one-point lead, both Trump and Harris are still virtually tied, as their gap is within the survey’s +/- 3.6 percent margin of error.

The survey also looked at the Senate race between Democrat incumbent Bob Casey (D-PA) and Republican Senate hopeful Dave McCormick. Like the top of the ticket presidential race, this is tight. In a head-to-head, Casey and McCormick tie with 48 percent support each. In the full field, one point separates them — 47 percent support for Casey and 46 percent for McCormick, with two percent going for “other”:

Further, the survey found that voter enthusiasm in the battleground state is “extraordinarily high” this year, as 93 percent of registered voters say “they are certain to vote.” Additionally, 78 percent said they are “extremely motivated” to vote in 2024, and Trump has a slight edge among those voters — 50 percent to 49 percent who support the vice president.

The entire survey was taken September 12-16, 2024, among 1,003 likely voters in Pennsylvania.

Speaking to Breitbart News Daily last month, McCormick said it is crucial to remind Pennsylvanians that the biggest problem in their state — and the nation as a whole — is the big government policies both Harris-Walz and Casey embrace.

RELATED — PA Deputy Police Chief: Sen. Bob Casey’s Backing of Defund the Police Activists “Alarming and Extremely Dangerous”

Dave McCormick campaign

“Government is the problem in Pennsylvania. If I look at Texas or Oklahoma as an example, they’re on fire because they’re able to develop their natural gas resources. Pennsylvania is very limited because of all the regulations, restrictions and weak, weak and liberal leadership under Harris and [Democrat Pennsylvania Sen. Bob] Casey, in particular, in Pennsylvania,” he said. “That’s the problem.”

“Government is the problem, and small businesses are the way that we’re going to get out of the problem, and we’ve got to let the government get out of the way. And so tying it to the people on the ground that I see every day, I say, ‘Wait a second, if you want to get on a fracking rig where a 19-, 20-year-old person can make $65,000, $70,000 a year — $90,000 with overtime — if you want those jobs to grow, the government’s got to get out of the way. It’s got to allow permitting reform. It’s got to allow pipelines,’” he continued. “That is the problem.”

McCormick added that both Harris and Casey hold the view “where government fixes things, too much spending, socialism versus common sense, leadership, free enterprise, let the private sector prosper and create great jobs for everybody.”

WATCH — Joe Biden Cracks Jokes, Puts on Trump Hat in PA: “I Don’t Remember My Own Name”

Mikaylah Sines via Storyful