Former President Donald Trump encouraged Virginia voters to “focus on all of the things” his administration had done versus “how bad” Vice President Kamala Harris has been at “running” the country.

During a tele-rally on Sunday with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), Trump spoke about how Republicans had a “really good chance” to win the state, noting that the state had not “been won in decades” by a Republican presidential candidate.

The last time a Republican won Virginia was when former President George W. Bush won the state in the 2004 presidential election.

“We have a really good chance to win Virginia — hasn’t been won in decades by a presidential candidate,” Trump said. “And, we have a really good chance. The reason we do is, number one, my record, and number two, how bad they’ve done at running our country.”

A recent poll from the University of Washington’s Center for Leadership and Media Studies found that Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris were tied among registered voters in Virginia, while Harris had a thin edge over Trump with likely voters.

Trump pointed to the Biden administration’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, which saw 13 American service members killed.

“Think of Afghanistan, the most embarrassing day in the history of our country,” Trump added. “So, if you could get out and make sure you focus on all of the things that we’ve done, all of the things that they’ve done.”

Trump added that compared to “four years ago,” prices of things, such as gas, have increased.

“We had gas at $1.80 a gallon, and they have it now at $4.00, $5.00. And, after the election, I guarantee if they win, you’re going to have six, seven, eight dollar gas,” Trump said.

As of September 21, the national average of gas prices in the United States was $3.214, representing a decrease from a year ago when the average was $3.867, according to AAA.

States with the highest average gas prices were California with gas at an average cost of $4.747, Washington with $4.114, Oregon with gas at an average of $3.717, and Nevada with $3.979.

Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kentucky, Alabama, and South Carolina were among the states that had the lowest prices of gas ranging from an average of $2.710 to $2.902, according to AAA.

The highest recorded average price of gas was $5.016 for regular unleaded gas on June 14, 2022, and $5.816 for diesel on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

As of January 19, 2021, the national gas price average in the U.S. was $2.38, according to a press release from AAA at the time.