Nolte: RFK Jr. May Sue Olivia Nuzzi over Unsolicited Sext Pics

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may sue left-wing New York magazine reporterette Olivia Nuzzi for “bombarding him with increasingly pornographic photos and videos.”

Kennedy might even seek criminal charges.

Kennedy claims he met Nuzzi only once in November 2023 for an interview that ended up being a hit piece. He says that she later called him and became flirtatious, so he blocked her number. To keep in contact with him and get unblocked, she would find alternate ways to reach him, promising information about upcoming hit pieces in other media outlets. Then he would unlock her number, and that’s how she allegedly sent increasingly pornographic photos.

Last week, as news of this broke, Nuzzi was put on leave at New York magazine, and Kennedy, a key Trump surrogate, found himself embroiled in a sex scandal. However, everyone admits there was no physical relationship between the two. It seems to revolve around sexting. And now…

Reports say that Kennedy, who is married to Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines, has already hired a security expert to look into a civil, and even criminal, litigation against Nuzzi.

Over the weekend, Jessica Read Kraus, an independent journalist who knows both Kennedy and Nuzzi, wrote about the scandal, which smells to me like a left-wing honeypot operation to damage Kennedy, a formidable Trump ally, all in an effort to help sitting Vice President Kamala Harris win the 2024 election.

According to Kraus, the unscrupulous Nuzzi befriended her in late 2023. At first the apparently unassuming Kraus believed Nuzzi’s desire for a friendship was sincere. Over time, though, she saw herself as a “pawn.” What “started with innocent questions [from Nuzzi] about his character, policies, and public appearances … soon escalated into an invasive fixation on his personal life,” writes Kraus.

“Her constant desire for updates, coupled with the tone of her inquiries, made it clear she wasn’t merely reporting,” Kraus continues. “She was weaving some kind of fantasy.”

Kraus further believes Nuzzi was using their friendship to “track” and “dissect” everything Kennedy did like “a dazed schoolgirl” would. In the end, Kraus writes, Nuzzi “had become a full-fledged Kennedy fangirl.”

Let me stop here for a moment to explain why this strikes me as part of Nuzzi’s honeypot operation to take out Kennedy and, by extension, damage Trump’s standing with the suburban female voters who find Kennedy appealing. You see, Nuzzi knew that Kraus and Kennedy were friendly. So if you’re a 31-year-old left-wing operative with a hot body and no scruples, what better way to get your message through to RFK Jr. than by fangirling with one of his friends? Nuzzi — and I’m only speculating here — might’ve hoped Kraus was sharing this she’s really hot for you stuff with the 70-year-old Kennedy in the hope Kennedy would take the bait.

Now ask yourself… How did this sexting stuff leak?

In the process of this eight-month seduction attempt of Kennedy, Nuzzi cucked her fiancée, Politico’s disgraced Ryan Lizza. (They broke up last week after the news hit.)

Kraus continues:

Friends of Kennedy believe Nuzzi set him up. They recount that just two weeks after New York Magazine published her article, she made a flirtatious remark during a phone conversation. In response, Kennedy blocked her number. A few weeks later, Nuzzi emailed him, asking to be unblocked, claiming she had urgent information about a hit piece being prepared against him. He unblocked her for that conversation, but later that night, she sent him a provocative picture, prompting him to block her again. For most of the next 8 months, Kennedy kept her blocked, except for a few occasions when Nuzzi contacted him from different emails and phone numbers, insisting he unblock her for urgent discussions about an imminent hit piece. Once unblocked, she bombarded him with increasingly pornographic photos and videos that he found difficult to resist. After brief exchanges, he would block her again.

“New York Magazine knows what kind of journalist [Nuzzi] is,” one source told Kraus. But this “didn’t matter until her subject was Robert Kennedy. No matter what it takes, they need to take him out.”

You might be asking yourself if the corporate media are this desperate, this willing to debase and prostitute themselves to aid the Democrat party…

My only answer is this:

The media are capable of any evil, including openly encouraging Trump’s assassination.

