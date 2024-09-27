Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) delivered a late night update on Hurricane Helene after the storm raged its way onto the west coast Thursday night.

Speaking with reporters during a lengthy press conference, the governor told people to hunker down while warning against venturing outside.

“It’s very dangerous conditions out there. You need to be, right now, just hunkering down. Now is not the time to be going out. Not only are we seeing it hit landfall here in Northern Florida, you’re still seeing a surge in water rising in parts of Florida far south,” the governor said.

The governor further warned that traveling on the roads can be hazardous.

“We typically, unfortunately, will have fatalities in every storm,” he said. “When you are out on the roads in the middle of one of these storms, that is very, very dangerous.”

As Breitbart News reported on Thursday, Hurricane Helene has been upgraded to a Category 4 storm that will reach a maximum of 130 mph.

According to USA Today, the storm may prove historic by being the “first known Category 4 storm to hit Florida’s Big Bend region since records began in 1851.”