An illegal alien MS-13 gang member, who successfully crossed the United States-Mexico border undetected by Border Patrol agents, is accused of assault and battery on the elite island of Nantucket off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Angel Gabriel Deras-Mejia, a 30-year-old illegal alien, crossed the southern border at an unknown date and time. Deras-Mejia is among millions of so-called “got-aways” living in the U.S. after successfully crossing the border undetected by Border Patrol agents.

Deras-Mejia is a documented member of El Salvador’s violent MS-13 gang.

On Aug. 26, Nantucket police arrested Deras-Mejia and charged him with two counts of assault and battery on a household member as well as disorderly conduct.

Weeks later, on Sept. 12, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested Deras-Mejia. He remains in ICE custody pending deportation from the U.S.

“Angel Gabriel Deras-Mejia unlawfully entered the United States then made his way to Massachusetts, to apparently commit crimes of violence,” ICE official Todd Lyons said in a statement. “To make matters worse, Deras-Mejia is a documented member of a notorious transnational criminal organization and represents a significant threat to the residents of Nantucket.”

ICE agents’ arrest of the MS-13 gang member is only the latest on Nantucket, where the average home value is $2.7 million.

Also this week, ICE agents arrested a previously deported illegal alien on Nantucket who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

Likewise, an illegal alien got-away was arrested by ICE agents after he allegedly repeatedly raped a child on Nantucket. Just days later, another illegal alien got-away was arrested by ICE agents after he was charged with three counts of child rape on Nantucket.

