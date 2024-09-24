A previously deported illegal alien is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on the affluent island of Nantucket off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Felix Alberto Perez-Gomez, a 41-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, first crossed the southern border as a so-called “got-away” sometime before June 2011, when he was arrested in Pennsylvania for reckless driving and endangering another person.

Following his conviction for those charges, Perez-Gomez was sentenced to one year of probation, and a federal immigration judge ordered him deported from the United States. In August 2011, Perez-Gomez was deported to his native Guatemala.

Sometime before August of this year, Perez-Gomez again successfully crossed the southern border as a got-away, undetected by Border Patrol agents.

On Aug. 19, Perez-Gomez was arraigned in Nantucket District Court for indecent assault and battery on a person 14 years or older.

According to local media, Perez-Gomez allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in his car after he had picked her up in Nantucket. He is due back in court on Oct. 28.

On Sept. 11, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested Perez-Gomez. He remains in ICE custody pending his next court date.

Nantucket, where the nation’s wealthiest residents have summer estates, has seen a string of illegal alien arrests by ICE in recent weeks.

Last week, for instance, an illegal alien got-away was arrested by ICE agents after he allegedly repeatedly raped a child on Nantucket. Just days later, another illegal alien got-away was arrested by ICE agents after he was charged with three counts of child rape on Nantucket.

Earlier this month, on neighboring Martha’s Vineyard, an illegal alien from Brazil was arrested by ICE agents after having been charged with five counts of child rape.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.