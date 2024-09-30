Gov. Tim Walz (D), Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate, once bragged about mass immigration overwhelming a small town in southern Minnesota — calling the situation an example of “beautiful diversity.”

In late 2019, Breitbart News reported extensively on Worthington, Minnesota. With fewer than 14,000 residents, the town’s taxpayers were forced to hike taxes to the sum of tens of millions to expand the school district because of a rapid increase in migrant children enrolling.

Much of that mass immigration in Worthington is the result of the federal government’s Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) program and the fact that a JBS Pork slaughterhouse attracts newly arrived migrants to the area.

During a gubernatorial debate in October 2022, Walz bragged about the mass immigration that has inundated Worthington for decades now — spinning it as a positive thing that several dozen languages are now spoken in the town’s schools.

“We are a state of immigrants that values that. We have more refugees per capita than any other state. That’s not just morally a good thing — it’s our economic and cultural future,” Walz said:

This beautiful diversity we see out in Worthington when I’m there, you see 50 languages spoken in the school and you see every storefront filled with different types of foods, different types of businesses that are happening. Minnesota needs to continue to do that. The Office of Governor can set the tone on that. [Emphasis added]

Worthington, since the year 2000, has seen its foreign-born population balloon to almost 30 percent of the town’s population. About 24 years ago, the town’s foreign-born population was half what it is today.

Minnesota is one of several states spending billions to teach American English to newly arrived migrant children enrolled in its school districts. With more than 75,000 English learners, Minnesota taxpayers paid nearly $1.2 billion to fund its English as a Second Language (ESL) program in 2020.

In June, a statewide look at Minnesota’s public schools revealed alarming trends.

From 2019 to 2022, the percentage of fourth graders in the state who are not proficient in reading has increased from 62 percent to almost 70 percent. Likewise, eighth graders not proficient in math increased from 56 percent in 2019 to nearly 70 percent in 2022.

Perhaps most alarming, almost a third of all students in the state were deemed “chronically absent” in the 2021-2022 school year, meaning they missed 10 percent or more school days.

