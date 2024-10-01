Ford Hopes to Boost Electric Car Sales by Giving Away Free Charging Stations

Ford Motor Company is hoping to boost sales of its electric vehicles (EVs) by giving away free at-home charging stations, executives announced this week.

“Auto shoppers say they’re more likely to buy an electric vehicle if they could fill up at home. So we’re going to make it easy for our customers,” Ford CEO Jim Farley wrote on X:

If you buy or lease a new [Ford] electric vehicle, we’ll include a complimentary home charger. This is part of something we’re calling the Ford Power Promise, which is about giving our electric vehicle customers convenience, peace of mind and expert service. [Emphasis added]

Those buying or leasing a Ford EV in the fourth quarter will receive a free at-home charging station and installation. Should the offer do well, Farley said it could be extended into the next year.

Ford, like other United States automakers, has struggled to entice Americans to buy EVs despite billions in investments from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s administration.

As of July, Ford had seen a slight uptick in EV sales compared to the prior quarter. Across the U.S. market from January through June, EVs comprised just 8 percent of all car sales.

In a recent Wall Street Journal interview Farley called the prospect of cheap Chinese EVs entering the U.S. market the “biggest threat” to Ford and its employees.

Former President Donald Trump recently told a crowd in Georgia that he would put 100 percent tariffs on cars manufactured in Mexico by Chinese automakers.

“This new American industrialism will create millions and millions of jobs,” Trump said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.