Attorney General Merrick Garland will face consequences if the Department of Justice (DOJ) is found to have interfered with the release of its Investigator General’s report on DOJ’s activities on January 6, a letter led Wednesday by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said.

Massie’s letter, signed by ten members of the House Judiciary Committee, follows testimony by the DOG’s Inspector General suggesting that the FBI had confidential human sources (CHSs) on the Capitol Grounds that day and that DOJ may be slow-walking the release of his final report on the matter.

Joining Massie in the letter are Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Reps. Ben Cline (R-VA), Chip Roy (R-TX), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Victoria Spartz (R-IN), Barry Moore (R-AL), Dan Bishop (R-NC), Harriet Hagman (R-WY), and Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

The presence of federal assets, specifically confidential human sources (CHSs), on Capitol grounds during the events of January 6, 2021 has emerged as a key piece of evidence that undermines the establishment media and federal government’s narrative of the January 6 events at the Capitol. Just blocks away from the Capitol, Trump is being charged in federal court by special counsel Jack Smith with election interference, in part stemming from allegations he somehow orchestrated the events at the Capitol.

Massie’s letter reminds Garland that during his June 4, 2024 testimony, Garland “testified that Inspector General Horowitz is ‘independent’ and ‘the determination of the release of Inspector General reports is up to the Inspector General.’”

“We write to remind you of your commitment,” the letter reads.

On September 25, DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz testified before the House Weaponization Committee that the draft of the report is being held up by DOJ.

The investigation had already been paused during hearings by Speaker Pelosi’s House Select Committee on January 6. Horowitz only reconvened his investigation in 2023.

The DOJ has continued to string out prosecutions in the leadup to the 2024 election, with several new prosecutions occurring in recent months – over three and a half years after January 6.

In the September 25 hearing, Horowitz confirmed that his draft report would address CHSs. Massie pressed Horowitz on evidence of the number of CHSs operating on the Capitol grounds on January 6.

“Our report will include information in that regard,” but when pressed on the exact number, he replied “I’m not in a position to say that, both because its in draft form, and we have not gone through the classification review, and so I need to be careful.”

Horowitz said he would like to issue his report soon but that he does not expect it to be released before the election, indicating the timing of the classification review was outside of his control.

Massie believes politics is involved.

“Horowitz said the number won’t be known before the election,” Massie posted on X after the hearing. “Biden-Harris doesn’t want the feds’ role on 1/6 known. Why?”

Massie’s letter to Garland warns, “If you or any of your subordinates, associates, deputies, or agents within the Department act to delay or interfere with the release of this report, Congress will hold you accountable.”

2024-10-02 Massie JDJ Et Al to DOJ by Breitbart News on Scribd

The report, if it is released, could significantly upend the prevailing narrative of January 6. If Garland and DOJ withheld the report’s release until after the election, Congress could take action.

Horowitz’s testimony strongly suggested the report would contain bombshell information.

Massie pressed Horowitz on how many confidential human sources went into the Capitol on January 6. FBI protocols prohibit confidential human sources from breaking the law – entering the Capitol would qualify, as made clear by numerous DOJ prosecutions – without express written consent.

“I’ll have that information in the report,” Horowitz replied, stating that he does not yet know what is classified and what’s not classified.

Interestingly, Massie asked how many CHSs were reimbursed for travel for J6, to which Horowitz replied “as I sit here, I don’t recall the number,” before jarringly shifting gears and animatedly insisting “and, if I did know it, I wouldn’t be in a position to tell you.”

The FBI is an agency of DOJ, which ultimately determines what is classified.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.