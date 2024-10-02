Poll: Trump Edges Out Harris in Wisconsin

Former President Donald Trump is edging out Vice President Kamala Harris in the battleground state of Wisconsin, a recent Trafalgar Group survey found.

The survey asked 1,079 likely general election voters in Wisconsin, “If the election for President were tomorrow, for whom would you vote?”

The survey showed 47.1 percent choosing Trump, and Harris falling a single percentage point behind with 46 percent support. Another 3.8 percent remain undecided, and 3.1 percent said “other.”

The survey, taken September 28-30, has a +/- 2.9 percent margin of error.

This is not the only survey showing a tight race in the battleground state, which flipped to red for the first time in 2016 after voting Democrat in every presidential election since 1988.

An AtlasIntel poll taken September 20-25, found Trump leading Harris in Wisconsin with 49.7 percent support, compared to Harris’s 48.2 percent.

Similarly, a Rasmussen poll released last week showed Trump and Harris tied in Wisconsin with 49 percent support each.

Further, a FabrizioWard survey released in September showed one point separating Trump and Harris again, as Harris saw 49 percent support to Trump’s 48 percent support.

The current RealClearPolitics average reflects these realities, showing Harris leading by an average of less than a half of a percentage point.

All of this is significant, as Trump took the state in 2016 by less than a single percentage point. In 2020, official results had Biden taking the state by less than a single percentage point as well — a difference of less than 21,000 votes.

WATCH — Trump: “Biden Became Mentally Impaired… Kamala Was Born That Way”:

This comes as Trump sees sterling numbers in other battleground states as well, including Arizona and North Carolina.

The North Carolina polling is particularly notable, as it comes as the Biden-Harris administration botch their response to Hurricane Helene. Instead of visiting victims and addressing the crisis, Vice President Kamala Harris, over the weekend, opted to attend a glitzy fundraiser in Los Angeles, partying with celebs.

By contrast, Trump delivered relief items to victims in Valdosta, Georgia, on Monday alongside Christian Evangelist Franklin Graham, President of Samaritan’s Purse.

WATCH — Donald Trump Leads Moment of Silence for Lives Lost from Hurricane Helene:

“We came down with truckloads of things, and we’re going to have that done by Franklin’s incredible organization. They’ve done such a good job,” Trump said. “We’ve done this before, but we have a lot of truckloads of different items — from oil to water to all sorts of equipment that’s going to help them.”

Trump added that they were there to “stand in complete solidarity with the people of Georgia and with all of those suffering in the terrible aftermath of Hurricane Helene.”