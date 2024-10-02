Tim Walz Gave ‘Damning Non-Answer’ About Biden-Harris Admin Pressuring Facebook to Censor

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) gave a “damning non-answer” during Tuesday’s vice presidential debate when pushed on the Biden-Harris administration’s pressuring Facebook to censor free speech.

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), former President Donald Trump’s running mate, said the true threat to democracy is “big technology companies silencing their fellow citizens.” He added Vice President Kamala Harris would like to “censor people who engage in misinformation,” and that is a “much bigger threat to democracy than anything we’ve seen.” in the last four or 40 years.

Vance asked Walz, “Did Kamala Harris censor Americans from speaking their mind in the wake of the 2020 Covid situation?”

Walz refused to answer before attempting to divert the question to the results of the 2020 election.

“It’s a damning non-answer for you not to talk about censorship,” Vance responded. Vance said Harris wanted to “use the power of government and Big Tech to silence people from speaking their minds.”

“I don’t run Facebook,” Walz remarked. “This is not a debate, it’s not anything anywhere other than in Donald Trump’s world.”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) after the debate cited Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), admitting that the FBI pressured them to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story after the FBI warned of a “potential Russian disinformation operation,” and suggested it “shouldn’t have demoted the story.”

“The FBI warned us about a potential Russian disinformation operation about the Biden family and Burisma in the lead up to the 2020 election,” Zuckerberg wrote to the House Judiciary Committee.

“That fall, when we saw a New York Post story reporting on corruption allegations involving then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s family, we went that story to fact-checkers for review and temporarily demoted it while waiting for a reply.”