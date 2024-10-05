Poll: Majority Very or Somewhat Concerned Cheating Will Affect 2024 Election

A majority of likely voters nationwide are either very or somewhat concerned cheating will affect the outcome of the 2024 presidential election, a Rasmussen Reports survey found.

The survey asked respondents, “How concerned are you that the outcome of the 2024 presidential election will be affected by cheating?”

Across the board, most, 62 percent, said they are either very or somewhat concerned that cheating will affect the 2024 presidential election. Of those, 40 percent are “very” concerned. Another 16 percent said they are “not very concerned,” and 18 percent are “not at all concerned.”

Collectively, Republicans are the most concerned that cheating could affect the outcome this election cycle as over three-quarters, 77 percent, said they are either very or somewhat concerned. In comparison, 62 percent of independents are either very or somewhat concerned, and 50 percent of Democrats are either very or somewhat concerned.

Overall, 47 percent of Democrats are either not very concerned or not at all concerned, compared to 35 percent of independents and 19 percent of Republicans who feel the same.

For a greater perspective, the survey also asked respondents how likely it is that cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Most across the board, 53 percent, said it is either very or somewhat likely. Even 42 percent of Democrats hold that view, as do 71 percent of Republicans and 46 percent of independents.

The survey was taken September 18-19 and 22, 2024, among 1,114 likely voters. It has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.

The results come as the revamped Republican National Committee (RNC) and Trump campaign try to ease the concerns of voters this election cycle, debuting their extensive election integrity program in April. At the time, the RNC deemed it the “most extensive and monumental election integrity program in the nation’s history,” featuring many facets — from aggressive legal challenges to a massive poll watcher program.

The press release detailed it this way at the time:

The State Republican War Room is the command center where lawyers will field all incoming questions and issues reported by poll watchers and voters statewide. Lawyers will guide poll watchers through the appropriate election code and provide clarity on how various issues should be answered, resolved, or escalated. This system will be operational from the first day of early voting through election day – and afterward if necessary. Under the leadership of Chairman Whatley and Co-Chair Trump, the RNC is executing an unprecedented legal strategy, fighting in courtrooms across the country. We will deliver a pro-active litigation effort every time election officials are breaking the law as well as intervene to defend commonsense election law safeguards under Democrat attack. The RNC team of lawyers is already aggressively engaging in legal battles around the country. So far this cycle, the RNC has engaged in 82 election integrity lawsuits in 25 states.

This week, RNC Chairman Michael Whatley and co-chair Lara Trump announced that they surpassed their goal, amassing 200,000 poll watchers so far this cycle.

“We are also sending a loud and clear message out there to anyone who thinks about cheating in an election. If you cheat in an election, we will find you, we will track you down and we will prosecute you to the full extent of the law,” Lara Trump warned.

RELATED — “We Cannot Leave This to Chance” — RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump Tells Republicans to Vote Early

Jack Knudsen / Breitbart News