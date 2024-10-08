A whistleblower claims that officials within “Secret Service headquarters” are preventing government auditors from “accessing” some of former President Donald Trump’s events.

In a letter addressed to Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) revealed that a “Secret Service whistleblower” claimed auditors in the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Office of Inspector General (OIG) had been “blocked” from having access to “recent Trump campaign events.”

Hawley added that the whistleblower claimed this was because Trump is “not receiving the full level of protective assets” for his events.

“I write concerning new whistleblower allegations that U.S. Secret Service leadership denied internal auditors the ability to access certain Trump campaign events,” Hawley wrote in his letter. “These latest allegations suggest the Secret Service is not consistently providing Donald Trump with presidential-level protection and attempting to conceal this fact from the government’s own auditors.”

Hawley added, “A Secret Service whistleblower has alleged to my office that Secret Service headquarters blocked several auditors from the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General (OIG) from accessing recent Trump campaign events.”

“The whistleblower alleges that the Secret Service denied access to DHS auditors because the former president is not receiving the full level of protective assets for all of his events, and Secret Service leadership wants to obscure or simply conceal this fact,” Hawley continued.

While the whistleblower claimed that government auditors have reportedly been blocked from accessing certain Trump events, “OIG auditors” were reportedly permitted at a “recent rally in North Carolina” for Trump, where the former president is getting “the full level of protective assets.”

The letter from Hawley comes as other whistleblowers have alleged that the Trump campaign had been faced with canceling an event in Wisconsin because the Secret Service lacked “sufficient assets to secure” a rally for Trump.

Rowe has previously claimed that in the aftermath of an assassination attempt on Trump at his July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the former president was receiving the “highest levels of Secret Service protection.”

President Joe Biden recently signed a bill to boost protection for presidential candidates, after the Senate and the House unanimously voted to pass the legislation in the aftermath of a second assassination attempt on Trump.