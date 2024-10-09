Trump Suggests Biden ‘Hates’ Kamala ‘As Much’ as He ‘Hates’ Trump

Former President Donald Trump suggested that President Biden “hates” Vice President Kamala Harris “almost as much” as he hates Trump.

During his speech at a rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, Trump described Biden’s exit from the presidential race in July as an “overthrow,” adding that Biden was having difficulty admitting he exited the race “voluntarily.”

“Sleepy Joe, although, Joe’s looking pretty good lately,” Trump said. “I tell you, he’s looking pretty good compared to Kamala… I said, you know, this guy’s starting to look sharper. He’s starting to look sharper because we’re comparing… and he’s angry at her. And, he hates her. The only question is, I think he hates her almost as much as he hates me.”

“He can’t take much more,” Trump added. “It was an overthrow, okay. It was an overthrow. And, he’s having a hard time saying, you know, he did it voluntarily. He didn’t. They pulled out…. you know what they did, right? Article One, twenty-five. That’s what they did. And, they said, ‘You’re sick. You’re not going to go on.’ He got fourteen million votes. He got fourteen, think of it, he got fourteen, she got none. This was really, this was an overthrow.”

Trump’s comments come as Harris has attempted to distance herself from the policies of the Biden-Harris administration as she campaigns for the presidency.

As Breitbart News’s Wendell Husebo previously reported, Harris has found herself in a “catch-22” situation, where “she cannot campaign on policies to fix crime, inflation, and border security without undermining the Biden-Harris administration’s policies.”

While she may want to distance herself from the administration’s policies, she has to highlight the “administration’s policies to validate her record and candidacy.”

As Harris has tried to distance herself from the administration’s policies, Biden has deliberately tied Harris to the administration’s failed policies. During a recent press conference from the White House press briefing room, Biden said, “We’re singing from the same song sheet. She helped pass all the laws. She was a major player in everything we’ve done, including passage of legislation, which we were told we could never pass.”

Biden has also reportedly grown frustrated and “privately complained” that “his name and his accomplishments” have not been mentioned by Harris, and how the Democrat Party seems “to have moved on from him,” several people familiar with his comments told NBC News:

Biden has noted at times that Vice President Kamala Harris, who took his place at the top of the Democratic ticket in July, hasn’t been mentioning him in her campaign speeches lately, including when she talks about an economy he believes his policies set on a positive trajectory, these people said. And he was particularly stung by one of the recent notable times when she did talk about him — during this month’s debate with former President Donald Trump, three of the people familiar with his comments said.

Biden also appeared to undercut comments made by Harris accusing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) of “playing political games.” Biden stated that DeSantis has his number, and praised him for being “cooperative” and “doing a great job.”

The comments from Biden come after “an aide” to DeSantis told NBC News that the governor had not taken a call from Harris because it “seemed political.” When questioned about this, DeSantis denied knowing that Harris had called, and accused her of playing “political games.”