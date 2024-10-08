Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has President Joe Biden’s personal phone number, the president told reporters Tuesday as Hurricane Milton approaches Florida’s west coast.
Biden’s statement undercut Vice President Kamala Harris’s apparent attempt to appear presidential to voters.
On Tuesday, an unnamed aide to DeSantis told the establishment media that the governor refused to take a call from Harris about the storm, allegedly because the governor believed the vice president was only calling for political reasons. However, DeSantis denied Harris had called him at all.
NBC News reported De Santis’s denial. “I didn’t know that she had called. I’m not sure who they called. They didn’t call me. Their characterization of it was something that they did. It wasn’t anything that anybody in my office did, in terms of saying it was political,” he told reporters Monday at a press conference.
Harris, without evidence, then slammed DeSantis for playing political games.
“This is all intentional by Biden and his camp (namely Jill),” Fox News commentator Joe Concha posted on X. “You think this guy is going to just allow Kamala and his party just sweep him aside completely? He played along at first, but now he’s pissed.”
Rumors are swirling around Washington that First Lady Jill Biden and Harris have a poor relationship, and unsubstantiated reports indicate Jill Biden is actively trying to sabotage Harris’s campaign with Joe Biden as the unwitting attack dog.
Jill Biden and Harris have reportedly not gotten along for years, following Harris’s attack on Biden during the 2019 Democrat primary debate when Harris insinuated that he was a racist for having supported certain school busing policies.
Harris is caught in a catch-22: She cannot campaign on policies to fix crime, inflation, and border security without undermining the Biden-Harris administration’s policies, but she must tout the administration’s policies to validate her record and candidacy.
“My approach is about new ideas, new policies that are directed at the current moment. And also, to be very honest with you, my focus is very much in what we need to do over the next ten, twenty years to catch up to the twenty-first century,” Harris told Brian Taff of Philadelphia’s Action News 6 ABC on September 13. “I’m obviously not Joe Biden.”
Harris was caught in the conundrum on Tuesday when she was asked on The View if she would “have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years.”
“There is nothing that comes to mind in terms of — and I’ve been a part of of of most of the decisions that have had impact,” Harris replied.
Under the Biden-Harris administration costs have increased by about 20 percent across the board, Russia invaded Ukraine, Hamas and Iran attacked Israel, illegal migrants invaded the southern border, and the nation suffered the deadly Afghan withdrawal.
Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.
