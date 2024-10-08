Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has President Joe Biden’s personal phone number, the president told reporters Tuesday as Hurricane Milton approaches Florida’s west coast.

Biden’s statement undercut Vice President Kamala Harris’s apparent attempt to appear presidential to voters.

On Tuesday, an unnamed aide to DeSantis told the establishment media that the governor refused to take a call from Harris about the storm, allegedly because the governor believed the vice president was only calling for political reasons. However, DeSantis denied Harris had called him at all.

NBC News reported De Santis’s denial. “I didn’t know that she had called. I’m not sure who they called. They didn’t call me. Their characterization of it was something that they did. It wasn’t anything that anybody in my office did, in terms of saying it was political,” he told reporters Monday at a press conference.

Harris, without evidence, then slammed DeSantis for playing political games.

“This is all intentional by Biden and his camp (namely Jill),” Fox News commentator Joe Concha posted on X. “You think this guy is going to just allow Kamala and his party just sweep him aside completely? He played along at first, but now he’s pissed.”

Rumors are swirling around Washington that First Lady Jill Biden and Harris have a poor relationship, and unsubstantiated reports indicate Jill Biden is actively trying to sabotage Harris’s campaign with Joe Biden as the unwitting attack dog.

Jill Biden and Harris have reportedly not gotten along for years, following Harris’s attack on Biden during the 2019 Democrat primary debate when Harris insinuated that he was a racist for having supported certain school busing policies.

Joe Biden has undermined Harris multiple times in the last month. “We’re singing from the same song sheet. She helped pass all the laws. She’s a major player in everything we’ve done,” Biden told reporters last week in the White House press briefing room. Biden also previously stated that he delegated “everything” as commander in chief to Harris, including foreign policy and domestic policy.”

Harris is caught in a catch-22: She cannot campaign on policies to fix crime, inflation, and border security without undermining the Biden-Harris administration’s policies, but she must tout the administration’s policies to validate her record and candidacy.