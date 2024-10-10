Report: Accused ISIS Terrorist, Brought to U.S. by Biden-Harris Admin, Worked as CIA Security Guard in Afghanistan

An Afghan national, resettled in the United States by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s administration, accused of plotting an Election Day Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist attack reportedly worked as a security guard for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Afghanistan.

Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, a 27-year-old Afghan national, and an unnamed co-conspirator were arrested in Oklahoma on Oct. 7 by federal law enforcement agents and charged after they purchased two AK-47s that they allegedly planned to use to carry out an ISIS-backed terrorist attack on Americans on Election Day this year.

Tawhedi was able to resettle in Oklahoma City thanks to Biden and Harris’s mass resettlement operation, which started immediately after the U.S. Armed Forces withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021.

Close to 100,000 Afghan nationals were brought to the U.S. within months of the disastrous retreat from Kabul and many were not screened or vetted in-person by federal agents.

According to a report from NBC News, Tawhedi worked as a security guard for the CIA while in Afghanistan — a position that would have made him eligible to resettle in the U.S. via the Biden-Harris administration’s Operation Allies Welcome.

“It’s not clear whether Tawhedi was a radical Islamist when he came to the U.S. and American officials declined to answer questions about how he was vetted,” NBC News reports.

As Breitbart News reported, Tawhedi’s co-conspirator was a student at Southmoore High School in Moore, Oklahoma at the time he was charged with providing material support to ISIS. The co-conspirator’s 24-year-old sister is the wife of Tawhedi.

The day before Tawhedi was resettled in the U.S., former President Donald Trump sounded the alarm over Islamic terrorists seeking to exploit Biden and Harris’s resettlement operation out of Afghanistan.

“If you look at the people coming in by the hundreds, by the thousands, and these are not the people necessarily that wanted the protection,” Trump said on Sept. 8. “So, are they terrorists? How many terrorists are coming in?”

