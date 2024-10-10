Former Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa released video on Wednesday of the violent attack that former New York Gov. David Paterson (D) and his 20-year-old stepson endured in Manhattan last weekend.

As Breitbart News reported, the assault against the 70-year-old former governor occurred while he and his stepson, Anthony Chester Sliwa — son of Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa — were walking his dog in Manhattan last Friday night.

“Five unidentified individuals confronted Paterson and Sliwa and began a verbal altercation that police say escalated into a physical attack that left the former governor with an injury to his head and his stepson with a more severe injury to his face. Paterson and his stepson were treated at a local hospital,” noted Fox News.

Patterson, who is legally blind and served as governor of the Empire State between 2008 and 2010, told FreedomNews.TV that the encounter occurred when his stepson confronted three youths climbing a fire escape in the neighborhood. When Sliwa threatened to call the police if they did not climb back down, the three adolescents allegedly escalated the situation.

“They came down. He got into it with one of them and that was kind of the end of it,” Paterson said.

Paterson said his stepson later encountered the teens and their friends on Second Avenue where the aggression further escalated. As Sliwa argued with the teens, Paterson said two other adults intervened and a fight ensued.

“The kids didn’t start the fight,” Paterson said. “They were arguing. Then, when the fight started, everyone got into the fight.”

Paterson was reportedly “punched in the face a couple of times” and on the shoulder.

“The person that punched me on the shoulder, I threw them against the McDonald’s window myself,” Paterson said.

In his post on X, Sliwa shared video of the assault and thanked those who wished his son well.

“I’m disgusted to see two grown adults claim innocence after attacking a 20 year old and a 70 year old who is legally blind!!! If a former Governor can’t even be safe of violence, no one is safe,” he said.

Police initially rested two teens following the assault before finally arresting the other two adults allegedly responsible for the attack.

“A man and a woman were arrested for their role in an attack on former New York Gov. David Patterson and his stepson in Manhattan, bringing the total number of those facing charges to four,” NBC New York reported.

“The two suspects, 40-year-old Travor Nurse and 34-year-old Diamond Minter, were both charged Monday with gang assault, according to police. Nurse also faces a charge of second-degree assault if a victim over 65 years old. Attorney information for Nurse and Minter, both of whom are NYCHA employees, was not immediately clear,” it added.