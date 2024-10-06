Police have arrested two teens for allegedly assaulting former New York Gov. David Paterson and his 20-year-old stepson.

The assault against the 70-year-old former governor occurred while he and his stepson, Anthony Chester Sliwa — son of Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa — were walking his dog in Manhattan on Friday night.

“Five unidentified individuals confronted Paterson and Sliwa and began a verbal altercation that police say escalated into a physical attack that left the former governor with an injury to his head and his stepson with a more severe injury to his face. Paterson and his stepson were treated at a local hospital,” noted Fox News.

Patterson, who is legally blind and served as governor of the Empire State between 2008 and 2010, told FreedomNews.TV that the encounter occurred when his stepson confronted three youths climbing a fire escape in the neighborhood. When Sliwa threatened to call the police if they did not climb back down, the three adolescents allegedly escalated the situation.

“They came down. He got into it with one of them and that was kind of the end of it,” Paterson said.

Paterson said his stepson later encountered the teens and their friends on Second Avenue where the aggression further escalated. As Sliwa argued with the teens, Paterson said two other adults intervened and a fight ensued.

“The kids didn’t start the fight,” Paterson said. “They were arguing. Then, when the fight started, everyone got into the fight.”

Paterson was reportedly “punched in the face a couple of times” and on the shoulder.

“The person that punched me on the shoulder, I threw them against the McDonald’s window myself,” Paterson said.

Police arrested two children, ages 12 and 13, who have been charged with third-degree gang assault.

The ex-Democrat governor’s spokesperson, Sean Darcy, told Fox News that the former governor hopes people do not use the violent episode for political purposes.

“The Governor’s only request is that people refrain from attempting to use an unfortunate act of violence for their own personal or political gain,” said Darcy. “He and his wife, Mary, are thankful for the quick response time from the police and the outpouring of support they have received from people across all spectrums.”