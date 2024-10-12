Former President Donald Trump criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for saying, “there is not a thing that comes to mind” that she would do differently.

During a rally in Coachella, California, Trump referenced comments Harris had made during an interview on ABC’s The View. During the interview, Harris was asked, “If anything, would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?”

Harris responded by saying, “There is not a thing that comes to mind,” noting that she had “been part of most of the decisions that have had impact.”

“Kamala Harris said this week she can’t think of one thing, not one thing that she would do differently,” Trump told the crowd before playing a video that showed the Biden-Harris administration’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, which left 13 American service members dead.

The video also noted that “more than 13,000 illegal immigrants convicted of murder have been caught at the border and then released into the United States,” and how an Afghan national, who had entered the U.S. on a “special immigrant visa” in September 2021 — after the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan – had been charged with plotting a terrorist attack to take place on Election Day.

During Trump’s rally, Breitbart News’s Jon Kahn’s tribute song to Trump, “Fighter,” was also played. Kahn’s song has been played at several other Trump rallies, such as Trump’s return rally to Butler, Pennsylvania, after he faced an assassination attempt at his July 13 rally in Butler.

Within 24 hours of its release, Kahn’s song reached the #1 spot on iTunes across all charts and received more than 10 million views across social media within less than three days of its release.

Actor Dennis Quaid appeared at the rally and endorsed Trump, telling the crowd that it was “time to pick a side.”

“I’m here today to tell you that it’s time to pick a side,” Quaid said. “Are we going to be a nation that stands for the Constitution or for TikTok? Are we going to be a nation of law and order or wide open borders? Which is it, because it’s time to pick a side. ”

“You know I’m an actor and I just had this movie come out — famous last name Reagan,” Quaid added. “My favorite president of the 20th Century. It’s amazing how the issues of the 1980 election are very similar to what they are today. I don’t know if those of you who are of a certain age here probably remember the inflation that was going on back then. Twenty percent interest on a bank loan, we had Iran hostages, we were a nation in decline. That’s what they told us. Ronald Reagan came along and said, ‘No, we’re not a nation in decline, we’re going there.’ And, we followed him. The same with Trump, with President Trump, my favorite president of the 21st Century.”

Rep. Ken Calvert (R-CA) also spoke during the rally, comparing how when his parents were starting a family, the “California dream was alive” and people could find a “good paying job,” “afford a house,” and “take their kids out to dinner and a movie on the weekend,” and added that today “the California dream” was a nightmare.

“Today thanks to the policies of Kamala Harris and other radical Democrats, the California dream has turned into a nightmare,” Calvert said. “We have the highest gas prices in the nation, we have the most expensive housing in the nation, we have the highest income taxes in the nation, we have the highest number of homeless in the nation.”

Trump endorsed Calvert in a post on Truth Social, praising him for “doing a phenomenal job representing the Great People of California’s 41st Congressional District.”

“As a very successful Small Businessman, Ken knows how to Fight Inflation, Grow the Economy, Lower Taxes, and Eliminate Government Waste,” Trump wrote. “As a Senior Member of the POWERFUL Appropriations Committee, Ken is working hard to Secure the Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Military/Vets, Deliver Sustainable Water Solutions, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment.”