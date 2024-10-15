It is “absolute panic mode for the Harris team,” Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow said during an appearance on Tomi Lahren Is Fearless, explaining that Vice President Kamala Harris is intrinsically not a good candidate and used her connections to get to where she is now.

“I think it’s absolute panic mode for the Harris team and the Tim Walz team,” Marlow began, noting that the Harris-Walz campaign originally tried to use the “bunker approach, which was the correct approach, because now we know what Kamala sounds like when she opens her mouth.”

Marlow said when he was researching his bestseller Breaking Biden: Exposing the Hidden Forces and Secret Money Machine Behind Joe Biden, His Family, and His Administration, it was easy to see that out of the past Democrat presidents — including Bill Clinton and Barack Obama — Harris is “the only one in the group who really is a stone-cold moron, as you said.”

“I don’t say that as an attack and a pejorative. Yeah, it’s fun to say, but that’s not why I’m saying it. I’m saying it because it’s true. She’s not a particularly bright person,” he said, walking through some of these stark realities.

“She failed the bar. She only got into law school because she used some sort of affirmative action program. We don’t know what her records were as a student. We know that she has used connections — yes, including her connections to powerful men — to get to where she is,” Marlow said, adding that Harris is not good on her feet and also lacks good ideas.

“It’s just a fact. She’s not that great. She’s not a good candidate. She was never a good candidate. The Democrat establishment doesn’t get this, but the people do. The people have never been excited about her,” he said, noting that she did not even receive any delegates when she ran for president in 2020.

“It’s pretty fun to watch, I gotta admit, because they have nothing they can do. They have to keep putting her out there watching her fumble around, because they … can’t put her back in the penalty box at this point,” he added.

Marlow also noted that Harris is failing to keep coalitions together, underperforming among key demographics for the Democrats.

“This is going to be something. I can’t wait to get this data from election night, but you’re already seeing historic union support for Trump. You’re seeing him pick up voters in the Muslim community. The Muslim community hates the Biden-Harris plan, so they’re going to be voting for Jill Stein in Michigan, which is going to be wild to see those numbers come in,” he said.

Marlow explained that Democrats have heavily relied on the Catholic vote — President Biden was able to keep that coalition together for the most part, convincing them that he is one of them despite his pro-abortion positions — but Harris has been unable to convince them she is on their side.

“Democrats are losing their cool card. … She’s so uncool. The Democrats are so uncool. They’re preposterous the way they’re trying to frame Trump as the bad guy,” Marlow added. “It just enhances his brand with them.”

