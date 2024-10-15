At least hundreds of Arizona voters have commercial businesses listed as their residence on their voter registration forms, the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) reveals. Those businesses include an abortion clinic, a strip club, a high school, and the Arizona Cardinals Training Facility.

PILF released video footage showing commercial businesses where Arizona voters are registered despite not living at the addresses. J. Christian Adams, the president of PILF, told Breitbart News that the state’s voter registration form makes clear registrants cannot list businesses as their primary residence.

“Election officials should do what PILF did — they should take the voter roll, see how many people are registered at commercial businesses, and do something more than nothing,” Adams said.

Among the commercial businesses where Arizona voters are registered to vote are an abortion clinic, gas stations, liquor stores, vacant lots, schools, a smoke shop, a bank, fast-food chains, a strip club, golf courses, roller rinks, bars, and even the Arizona Cardinals Training Facility.

Adams told Breitbart News said this is an issue that Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes (D) ought to fix before this year’s presidential election — and before PILF takes legal action.

“This is a pervasive problem throughout the state … let’s hope Arizona does something without having to be sued,” Adams said.

As Breitbart News reported, PILF exposed similar voter registration issues in Clark County, Nevada, finding that voters were registered to vote at strip clubs, casinos, Harry Reid International Airport, smoke shops, gas stations, and other commercial businesses.

PILF asked Clark County Registrar Lorena Portillo to clean up the voter rolls in June of this year. When Portillo refused, PILF filed a lawsuit, prompting Portillo to investigate the seemingly faulty voter registrations and remove them from the voter rolls.

“I hope something in Arizona is done before the election,” Adams said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.