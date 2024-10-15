Rachel Morin’s Family Thanks Bill Clinton for ‘Telling Truth About Biden-Harris Border Failures’

The Angel Family of Rachel Morin, the 37-year-old mother of five who was murdered allegedly by an illegal alien MS-13 gang member, is thanking former President Bill Clinton for recently admitting that unvetted illegal immigration on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s watch has led to the deaths of American citizens.

During a campaign event for Harris on Monday, Clinton admitted that 22-year-old Laken Riley would likely still be alive today if not for unvetted illegal immigration to the United States.

An illegal alien, released into the U.S. interior by the Biden-Harris administration and given a work permit, is accused of brutally beating Riley to death while she was out for a jog in Athens, Georgia.

“You had a case in Georgia not very long ago, didn’t you? They made an ad about it, a young woman who had been killed by an immigrant. Yeah, well, if they’d all been properly vetted, that probably wouldn’t have happened. But if they are properly vetted, that doesn’t happen,” Clinton said while campaigning for Harris in Fort Valley, Georgia.

In response, Angel Mom Patty Morin thanked Clinton for calling out unvetted illegal immigration under the Biden-Harris administration:

President Clinton acknowledged the failed border policies of the Biden-Harris administration that has cost America so much. Had the border been secured and proper vetting done, Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, and so many other Americans would be alive today. I commend President Clinton for telling the truth about the Biden-Harris border failures. [Emphasis added]

Patty Morin previously blasted Biden and Harris for their refusal to acknowledge her daughter’s violent murder, allegedly at the hands of an illegal alien MS-13 gang member.

“The Morin family is deeply disappointed by the lack of acknowledgment and compassion from President Biden and his administration,” the Morin family’s attorney, Randolph Rice, said in a statement last month:

The silence is deafening, and it sends a troubling message that the safety and well-being of American citizens are not a priority. This lack of concern serves as a reminder of the apparent disregard by the Biden administration for the victims of preventable crimes committed by illegal immigrants. Like many others, the Morin family deserves recognition and action from their leaders to prevent such tragedies from happening again. [Emphasis added]

RELATED — Angel Mom: We Must Close the Border

House Judiciary Committee

On August 5, 2023, Rachel Morin went for a walk on the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Harford County, Maryland. When Rachel did not return home, her boyfriend, Richard Tobin, reported her missing. The following day, her body was found on the side of the trail.

On June 15, 2024, the Tulsa Police Department arrested 23-year-old Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez, an illegal alien from El Salvador with ties to the MS-13 gang, in connection to Rachel’s murder.

Prosecutors have alleged that Martinez Hernandez brutally raped, bludgeoned, and strangled Rachel to death in what they say is the most horrific case in Harford County history. Martinez Hernandez was indicted in July on first and second-degree murder charges, and on rape, sexual offenses, and kidnapping charges.

Martinez Hernandez is among more than two million known illegal alien got-aways who have successfully crossed the border on Biden and Harris’s watch.

On three occasions in 2023, Border Patrol agents apprehended Martinez Hernandez — twice in January in New Mexico and Texas, as well as once in February in New Mexico. On each occasion, he was returned to Mexico.

Sometime after he was last returned to Mexico, Martinez Hernandez crossed the border and made his way to California, where he allegedly assaulted a woman and her child. He later traveled to Maryland, where he was accused of raping and murdering Rachel.

Before crossing the border, Martinez Hernandez was accused of murdering a woman in his native El Salvador after leaving a bar with the victim. The woman’s body was discovered days later.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.