Vice President Kamala Harris faced tough questions on the southern border invasion under the Biden-Harris administration during a Wednesday interview with Fox News’s Bret Baier.

The interview was the first interview in which Harris faced tough follow-up questions that appeared to put Harris on the back foot.

“Do you regret the decision to terminate Remain in Mexico at the beginning of your administration, at the beginning of our administration, within practically hours of taking the oath? Baier asked.

Harris did not directly answer the question.

“What I’m saying to you, do you owe those families an apology?” Baier asked in a follow-up question about the alleged victims of migrant crime against Jocelyn Gary, Rachel Moran, and Laken Riley.

“Those victims have experienced for a loss that should not have occurred. So that is true,” Harris said, not apologizing to the victims.

“So do you owe them an apology?” he asked again.

“What I should tell you, that I am so sorry for her loss. I’m so sorry for her loss, sincerely,” she said.

Harris then claimed that “Congress, ultimately, is the only place that that’s going to get fixed.”

Breitbart News previously fact checked her repeated claim as false.

Laws to prevent illegal entry and to secure the southern border are already on the books.

Moreover, since 2021, the Biden-Harris administration reversed or undid many of the Trump-era border policies; they suspended the Remain in Mexico policy on the administration’s first day in office, for example.

