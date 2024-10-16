There was no “joy” during Vice President Kamala Harris interview with Fox News Channel’s Special Report with Bret Baier on Wednesday.

Harris’s heated and often combative responses to Baier’s questions contradict the so-called “joyful campaign” Harris has vowed to run amid praise from the media.

“[T]hroughout the campaign so far, the public seen never seen Harris get mad—in fact, she’s full of joy,” the Times’ Kara Alaimo reported in September. “Her campaign is playfully tapping into the latest social media trends and memes. And rather than complaining and insulting people like Donald Trump, she’s laughing and smiling on the campaign trail.”

That characterization was not on display during her Fox News interview, the first television conversation in which Harris faced follow-up questions that appeared to put Harris on the back foot.

The Trump War Room characterized Harris as “screaming” at Baier, who asked tough questions of the presidential hopeful:

The exchanges grew so combative that Baier apologized for appearing to rattle Harris. “We are speaking over each other,” Bairer said. “I apologize.”

David Plouffe, a senior advisor to Harris’s 2024 presidential campaign, whined on X that the interview was an “ambush,” seemingly trying to play damage control over his candidates’ behavior:

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.